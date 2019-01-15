Cameroon’s Nachtigal Upstream construction dam awarded best world project prize

Cameroon’s construction project of the Nachtigal Upstream dam has been awarded the prize of best world project in the area of financing structuring.

According to a press release singed by Finance Minister Louis Paul Motaze, the prize was awarded by the “Project Finance International” Magazine, a leading international magazine in the field of information on the financing of infrastructural projects.

Going by the Magazine, the Nachtigal project was picked based on two reasons; the quality of it’s structuring, highlighting a perfect ix between indebtedness and equality of technical partners, and for it’s attractiveness which has caught the interest of world leaders.

It should be recalled that the construction project of the Nachtigal Upstream hydro electrical dam, with a capacity of 420 mega watts and a total cost of F CFA 786 Billion, is financed in the form of pubic-private partnership which includes the state and other reputed technical partners like Africa 30 Investment Fund and the STOA INFRA and Energy Investment Fund.