Cameroon’s National Carrier resumes flights

Cameroon’s National Carrier (Camair-Co) will on October 12, resume its activities suspended for eight months due to the Covid-19.It is a sigh of relief for the actors of an important sector of Cameroon’s economy. They lived eight months crossing the desert, following the application of government measures to respond to the pandemic that had hit Africa head-on. Like many other countries, Cameroon had just closed its land, sea and air borders.

The Camair-Co planes were all grounded during that period. According to Agence Cameroun Presse, the company is in debt to the tune of 115 billion CFA francs. Also since April last year, salaries have not been paid, with the exception of still active staff who received their August salary.

Now, the pandemic is on a downward trend. Several countries had decided long before to stop the bleeding at their airports by resuming activities. But Cameroon seemed to prefer caution, after the coronavirus killed 420 people there. Nearly 21,000 infected cases have also been recorded in the country, including nearly 20,000 recoveries.

On the other hand, President Paul Biya has recently given orders for the quick resumption of Camair-Co’s activities with a particular emphasis on domestic flights. The company confirms the news on its website: “Gradual resumption of operations on the domestic network on October 12, 2020”.

Since last July, at least three multisectoral meetings have been chaired by Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute to fine tune the restructuring plan of Camair-Co. This work was “followed very closely” by President Biya.

In order to reinforce its fleet, the company created in 2006, will therefore be able to count on the Boeing 737 type aircraft leased for three months on September 25. Camair-Co already has two Chinese MA 60 aircraft.

In addition, two Dash Bombardier Q400 aircraft are expected to be acquired soon after President Biya ordered his government to purchase them, which is part of the restructuring of Camair-Co. This acquisition should be financed by a budget of 15 billion CFA francs available to top management..