Life › Human interest

Happening now

Cameroon’s PM Yang involved in road accident

Published on 23.08.2018 at 11h37 by Journal du Cameroun

The convoy of the Prime Minister, Head of Government Philemon Yang was involved in an accident on Wednesday along the Yaounde-Ombessa road, sources have confirmed.

The Prime Minister was returning to Yaounde after holding a strategic meeting of the CPDM in the North West Region ahead of the Presidential election when his motorcade got involved in an accident at Ombessa, a locality in the outskirts of Yaounde.

Several persons are said to have been injured according to local sources. The accident occured yesterday at a time when the visiting UN Secretary General’s Special Envoy on Road Safety, Jean Todt is in Cameroon to help reduce the rate of road accidents by half next year.

Jean Todt urged authorities of Cameroon to take critical steps to curtail the number of deaths resulting from road crashes by applying strict road safety measures.

Tags : | |

READ ALSO

News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Featured
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Back top