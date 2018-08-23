Cameroon’s PM Yang involved in road accident

The convoy of the Prime Minister, Head of Government Philemon Yang was involved in an accident on Wednesday along the Yaounde-Ombessa road, sources have confirmed.

The Prime Minister was returning to Yaounde after holding a strategic meeting of the CPDM in the North West Region ahead of the Presidential election when his motorcade got involved in an accident at Ombessa, a locality in the outskirts of Yaounde.

Several persons are said to have been injured according to local sources. The accident occured yesterday at a time when the visiting UN Secretary General’s Special Envoy on Road Safety, Jean Todt is in Cameroon to help reduce the rate of road accidents by half next year.

Jean Todt urged authorities of Cameroon to take critical steps to curtail the number of deaths resulting from road crashes by applying strict road safety measures.