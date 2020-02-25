Cameroon’s Presidency denounces Macron’s declarations

The Presidency of the Republic of Cameroon has strongly rejected the recent “surprising declarations” of French President Emmanuel Macron who notably said he had put pressure on the Head of State to release political opponent Maurice Kamto.

In a communique dated Monday February 24, 2020, the Presidency of the Republic of Cameroon vehemently rejects the allegations of any genocide from Bas member Calibro Calibri and expresses great surprise at Macron’s declarations.

“The Presidency of the Republic vehemently rejects all the allegations from the activist and the surprised words from the President of France…” Part of the communique reads.

It denounces France interference in Cameroon’s State of affairs and discloses that the Head of State Paul Biya is accountable for his actions before his people only.

“The Presidency of the Republic of Cameroon is accountable as far as his actions are concerned before the sovereign people of Cameroon and not before any foreign leader…”

It further discloses that the head of State is “fully engaged in accomplishing the huge responsibility bestowed on him by the almighty and the sovereign people of Cameroon and doesn’t need any external pressure…”

Regarding the Anglophone crisis evocated in the exchange, President Biya, the communique says has been committed to finding a solution.

“He has led no stone unturned to find pacific and reliable solutions to some of the preoccupations…these efforts have led toward the holding of the Major National Dialogue last year with recommendations that are progressively implemented…” The communique further reads.

The Presidency of the Republic of Cameroon took this opportunity to urge once again countries hosting “promoters of hate in Cameroon” to act against these ‘activists’ and cease from being used by them.

It nevertheless called on Cameroonians to remain calm as they seek to reinforce friendly historical ties with France.