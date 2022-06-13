Business › Tech

Cameroon’s Public Service Poised For Digital Revolution

Published on 13.06.2022 at 17h06 by JournalduCameroun

This follows an agreement signed with the Cameroon Telecommunications, CAMTEL on Monday, June 13.

The Ministry of Public Service and Administrative Reforms has taken huge steps to digitalise all its services after the signing of a convention with the Cameroon Telecommunications, CAMTEL.

Under the terms of reference of the agreement signed on Monday, June 13, CAMTEL will provide its various digital services to MINFOPRA among them strong, stable and secured internet connection, high speed inter connection through radio link or dedicated optical fibre, a data security solution  as well as access to services offered by CAMTEL’s Data Centre in Zamangoe(in the Centre Region).

‘This convention is of great importance for us CAMTEL and for the entire administration of our Republic. Government has invested a lot of resources in building the data centre and telecommunication infrastructure. So as the main and sole operator of telecommunications, it was important that we start the process with the Minister of Public Service to be able to make sure that other administrators follow and use our data centre,’ the General Manager of CAMTEL, Judith Yah Sunday Achidi said.

Monday’s agreement has been in gestation since May 4, 2021 when the Minister of Public Service and Administrative Reforms, Joseph Le took a guided tour at the Zamangoe Data Centre at the invitation of the General Manager of CAMTEL in view of the deployment of the new Computer System for the Integrated Management of State Personnel and Payroll (SIGIPES II).

 

