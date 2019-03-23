Cameroon’s ruling party, CPDM turns 34 tomorrow

As part of resolutions linked with its 34th anniversary scheduled for Sunday March 24, CPDM intends to accompany its National President Paul Biya in the realisation of his Great Opportunities programme.

The three main objectives set by the party to accompany its President are; to bring back peace in the two troubled Anglophone Regions of Cameroon, the re-enforcement of economic growth and the amelioration of the lifes of the population.

Before this, regional seminars on political training supervised by CPDM Secretary General Jean Nkuete were organized in nine of the ten regions of Cameroon.

It is worth mentioning that, the celebration of this 34th anniversary comes at the time when Cameroon is preparing for municipal, legislative and Regional elections, the later being launched for the very first time in the history of Cameroon.

In each of these elections, the Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement intends to participate and win with a great majority, as such, the commemoration of its anniversary will also be an opportunity to call on its militants to register on the voters list.