Cameroon’s ruling RDPC wins legislative by-polls in anglophone zone

The ruling Cameroon Peoples Democratic Movement (RDPC) has won the 13 parliamentary seats contested at stake in 11 constituencies in the country’s anglophone North-West and South-Western regions.After the Constitutional Council closed Thursday’s electoral dispute, all the appeals lodged by the opposition Social Democratic Front (SDF) were rejected. The SDF now has five seats in the National Assembly, compared to 18 in the previous legislature.

On the other hand, President Paul Biya’s party will now occupy 152 seats in the Lower House, compared to 148 before the 9 February 2020 elections.

Apart from these two formations, six other parties will sit in the Parliament for the next five years, namely the National Union for Democracy and Progress (UNDP, 7 seats), the Cameroonian Party for National Reconciliation (PCRN, 5 seats), the Democratic Union of Cameroon (UDC, 4 seats), the Front for the National Salvation of Cameroon (FSNC, 3 seats), the Movement for the Defence of the Republic (MDR) and the Union of Socialist Movements (UMS), 2 seats each.