Cameroon’s South West elites demand more troops in regions

Some elites of the South West region, have called on the government of Cameroon to increase the number of troops fighting in the region.

The elites, mostly CPDM bigwigs made the request over the weekend at the Buea Mountain hotel conference room during the South West Elite forum, held under the theme, “The South West Region, Facing Our Challenges Together”.

Going by the elites, more security forces will secure the socio-economic and political life of the region, which has been threatened for over two years now.

Reports from the in camera meeting revealed that the elites regretted the current situation in Cameroon’s two English speaking regions and declared that they are against secession and destruction of properties build under hard labor. They urge the population of South West to fight against school boycotts and send children back to school. They equally exhorted the people to create vigilante groups that can survey state and public properties.

To them, acts of rising violence in the region which retards development in the region has and continues to be committed by unscrupulous individuals. Hence will need the forces of law and order to bring back sanity.

In their usual style, the elites maintain that Cameroon is one and indivisible and exhorted all hose fighting to lay down arms, leave bushes and return to their homes.