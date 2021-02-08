Cameroon’s Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games play-offs against Chile postponed

The play-off match between Cameroon’s Indomitable Lionesses and Chile for a place into the Tokyo 2020 Olympics has been postponed.

The game was initially scheduled to take place this February but the world football governing body, FIFA has rescheduled it to April.

The match was rescheduled on the request of the Chilean football federation as the COVID-19 pandemic seems to be on the rise in the country.

Following the announcement, Cameroon coach Alain Djeumfa immediately cut short the training camp that has been ongoing for the past weeks and sent the girls home while hoping to reschedule a new training camp when appropriate.

The Lionesses had been training in Yaounde for the past weeks as the team was expecting reinforcements from at least eight foreign-based players who were set to join camp before the encounter.

The team faced APEJES of Mfou at the start of last week in a friendly at the CAF Excellence Centre in Mbankomo as they lost 4-2. They had scheduled a series of other friendly matches before their training camp was abruptly called off.