Cameroon’s Vernyuy Tina Awarded Best Female Artist in Central Africa

During the 8th Edition of the All Africa’s entertainment Music Award AFRIMA, Cameroonian Afro-Njang sensation, Vernyuy Tina has been awarded Best Female artist in Central Africa.

The crowd pulling ceremony took place on January 15th, at the 15000 capacity Dakar Arena in Senegal. The ceremony brought together the biggest names in Africa’s entertainment industry. Tina who is crooner of the Music outshone artist like Asaba with her song Mon Bebe; Blanche Bailly ft Joeboy with the song Mine all from Cameroon, Emma with the song Encre and Espoir la Tigresse with the song Abiane from Gabon. Perola from Angola with is song Sincera and Shay with the song DA and Zara Williams Ft C4 Pedro with the song Posa from DR Congo.

The Ndani Ya which means I see it inside was produced by Dijay Cliff and directed by Levels Boss. Friends, colleagues and fans have taken to their different social media handles to congratulate Tina for her award. Big names such as Salatiel on his IG page , Wzx dey, Magasco, Delly Singah amongst others hailed her win and perseverance.

It was with great emotion that she thanked all the people who supported her. “It is a great feeling of joy that I felt when I was declared the best female artist in Central Africa at the 8th edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) in Dakar, Senegal. To you who have supported me spiritually, morally and otherwise, may the almighty reward you accordingly for your contribution to this award,” she wrote via her social networks.

Vernyuy has really caused a stir across Africa with her track ‘Controller’ and the remix featuring Locko which is also doing very well. She has shown another side of her artistic talent and is on the right track to write her name in gold in Cameroonian music.