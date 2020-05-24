Cameroonian urban music stars, Salatiel and Daphne are among a host of star names who will perform today, Monday, May 25 at this year’s Africa Solidarity Day concert, organised by the African Union, and the All Africa Music Award, Afrima.

Popular Cameroonian host, Miss P will equally serve as co host of the concert alongside Nigerian singer Chidinma and Congolese comedian Eddie Kadi.

This year’s edition of the Africa Solidarity Day concert aimed at raising funds for the COVID-19 response will see artistes across the continent perform virtually as they collectively raise their voices against the pandemic.

The live virtual concert hosted by the AU Commission and the Afrima, for the Africa Union COVID-19 response holds under the theme “Health Security in the Context of COVID-19” and was broadcast on Trace Television, African Independent Television and Social media platforms across Africa.

The Africa Day Solidarity Concert under the hashtag #StrongerTogether is aimed at inspiring action with key messages on the prevention, protection and response measures to contain COVID-19.

Some of the biggest names on the continent who will also perform during Monday’s show include names like Ghana’s Sarkodie, Nigeria’s 2Baba , Rude Boy & Chidinma, BusisWa & Master KG (South Africa) , Salif Keita(Mali), Dj Mohgreen, Dj Spinall(Nigeria), Toofan(Togo)