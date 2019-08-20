Cameroon:Sasse college finally moved to Bishop Rogan campus

The Saint Joseph College Sasse will finally spend the 2019/2020 academic year at the campus of the Bishop Rogan College in Small Soppo, Buea, authorities of the school have said.

The Principal of the college Rev. Sakwe Kevin earlier announced last month that the school will spend the upcoming academic year at the Regina Pacis College in Mutengene but has now reconsidered the decision moving the campus just a few metres from Sasse to Small Soppo.

The Principal has thus announced that the school will start receiving students of Upper Sixth and Form One on August 27 while the other classes are expected on campus two days later.

The Saint Joseph College Sasse had to shut its doors last academic year following violent clashes between security forces and separatist fighters in the locality. Unidentified armed men carried sporadic attacks on the school which forced authorities to order for a shutdown doors while students preparing for end of year examinations were transferred to Christ the King College in Tiko.