Cameroon:Sawa chiefs condemn recent wave of violence in Douala

The Association of Sawa Traditional Rulers in the Wouri Division, Littoral Region has issued a rallying call to the population as well as local authorities to collaborate together in order to guarantee security in Douala.

The issued the call on November 15 after meeting to discuss of recent happenings in Douala which have threatened the peace and harmony of the population.

The traditional rulers noted that Douala has witnessed an increase of robberies coupled with other crimes committed by a group of delinquents who call themselves “Microbes”.

Several crimes have been recorded in Bonapriso where a young man was violently attacked by armed men and a lawyer equally brutalized, the lawyers said adding that other municipalities in the Wouri Division have recorded such incidents in the past weeks. They equally frowned at the recent brutal attack on a public figure, Abel Elimbi Lobe who is still receiving treatment at the Douala Military Hospital.

All these threaten the peace and security of a town which plays host to several internally displaced persons, the traditional rulers said.

Addressing their sincere sympathies to all those who have been victims of barbaric acts in recent weeks, they proposed to local administrative authorities to reinforce security in Douala especially as the end-of-year feasts are around the corner.

They equally challenged the population to shun hate speech and verbal violence in any form, calling on theme to peacefully cohabit and collaborate with authorities so that their security can be guaranteed.

The call from the traditional rulers comes after security was beefed up last weekend in Bonaberi, Douala IV subdivision following a failed attempt to detonate an explosive by two individuals who sustained severe injuries.