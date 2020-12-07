Some Councillors of the Social Democratic Front in the North West Redion on Sunday, December 6 defied party orders and went to the pools to vote for the Regional elections.

Despite a decision by the party’s hierarchy to boycott the elections, the Mayor of the Bamenda III Council, Cletus Fongu and his assistant led the way on Sunday to vote.

All 31 councillors of the Bamenda III Cuncil, the only SDF-controlled council in the North West Region, joined the cue to cast their ballot in an election where the ruling CPDM party is running unopposed in the North West Region.

It is now left to be seen if the party will take any action as the National Executive Committee meets this weekend in Yaounde under the auspices of the Chairman, Ni John Fru Ndi