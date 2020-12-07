Politics › Political parties

Happening now

Cameroon:SDF Councillors defy party orders, vote at Regional elections

Published on 07.12.2020 at 02h12 by JournalduCameroun

Some Councillors of the Social Democratic Front in the North West Redion on Sunday, December 6 defied party orders and went to the pools to vote for the Regional elections.

Despite a decision by the party’s hierarchy to boycott the elections, the Mayor of the Bamenda III Council, Cletus Fongu and his assistant led the way on Sunday to vote.

All 31 councillors of the Bamenda III Cuncil, the only SDF-controlled council in the North West Region, joined the cue to cast their ballot in an election where the ruling CPDM party is running unopposed in the North West Region.

It is now left to be seen if the party will take any action as the National Executive Committee meets this weekend in Yaounde under the auspices of the Chairman, Ni John Fru Ndi

Tags : | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top