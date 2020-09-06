Cameroon:SDF to boycott Regional elections

The Social Democratic Front, SDF has warned it will not take part in the upcoming Regional Elections which are set to be held any time soon.

Last week, the Head of State, Paul Biya set the stage for the imminent holding of Regional elections by signing a decree attributing the various regional council seats per division.

However, the SDF has now moved to call on the government to put on hold any attempts at organising the Regional elections.

According to a release signed by the Chairman of the party, Ni John Fru Ndi, the party will only take part at the Regional Elections after the holding of an inclusive revision and enhancement of the electoral code.

The party also said the enactment of a ceasefire in the North West and South West Regions and the conduct of further discussions on the resolution of the crisis must be in full force.

The party has also called on the government to begin the full exploration of the putting in place of a federal system of governance, in good faith of resolving the what the party calls a constitutional crisis which the country finds itself in.

The SDF’s boycott threat follows that of the leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement, Maurice Kamto who has called on the government to desist from any attempts at organising the Regional elections.