Cameroon:SDO bans anti Kamto protest march in Yaounde

The Senior Divisional Officer of the Mfoundi Division Jean Claude Tsila has banned a march that was scheduled to take place today in Yaounde against last weekend’s event.

In a communiqué signed yesterday, Jean Claude Tsila said all gatherings with a political undertone scheduled to hold in Yaounde on February 1, 2 and 9 are all banned.

The decision overwrites that of the Divisional Officer of Yaounde I who had authorised a group of persons to organise a protest march in Yaounde today to voice their frustrations against last weekend’s protest that saw protesters invade Cameroon’s embassies in Paris and Berlin.

It should also be noted that the decision of the Senior Divisional Officer also bans protests scheduled by the Cameroon Renaissance Movement on the 2 and 9 nFebruary.