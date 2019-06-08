Cameroon:Security beefed up in Yaounde ahead of pro Kamto protests

Yaounde is under tight security this morning ahead of a planned protest by supporters of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement.

At the central town where the protest is scgeduled to take place, security forces are stationed ready to counter the protesters with water canons.

Suporters of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement have vowed to march despite te heavy presence of security officers on the ground.

On Friday night, the third Vice President of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement Tiriane Bibiane called on Cameroonians to defy fear and show up today for the protest.

The Cameroon Renaissance Movement is protesting to call the government to release their leader Maurice Kamto and all the party’s supporters arrested since January.

The party said about 354 supporters were arrested across various towns in Cameroo during protests last weekend as they have vowed to continue with protests.