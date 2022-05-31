Politics › security

Happening now

Cameroon:Senator Regina Mundi freed from ‘Ambazonia captivity’

Published on 31.05.2022 at 01h15 by JournalduCameroun

Senator Regina Mundi has been freed by defence and security forces after spending almost a month in captivity, the Ministry of Defence has announced.

According to a statement from the spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence,  Cyrille Serge Atongfack Guemo, she was freed during an operation carried out by defence and security forces from May 29-30 in the locality of Ashong, Batibo, Momo Division, North West Region of Cameroon.

A detachment defence and security forces was dispatched to Batibo on Sunday, May 29 when they started the operation but met fierce resistance from ‘heavily armed terrorists’ who opened fire on them , Atongfack Guemo said.

He added that some members of the armed gang were trying to escape with several hostages during the heavy exchange of fire.

The operation finally led to the release of Senator Elisabeth Regina Mundi and several other hostages, dozens of ‘terrorists’ neutralised , three captured while others were injured and escaped into the bushes.

Several weapons and amunition were also recovered as well as the vehicle of the senator as the operation wrapped up late on Monday night.

It should be recalled that Senator Elisabeth Regina Mundi of the ruling CPDM party was kidnapped alongside her driver on April 30 in Bamenda by armed Ambazonia separatist fighters.

Footage of the Senator in captivity emerged days later with her kidnappers requesting the release of separatist leaders before May 20 or she be killed.

Several calls multiplied across the board for her release before Cameroon’s defence and security forces finally swooped in last night.

