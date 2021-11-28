Sport › Football

Happening now

Cameroon:Six candidates retained for FECAFOOT elections

Published on 28.11.2021 at 21h49 by JournalduCameroun

The race to the top job of the Cameroon Football Federation is now truly on after the electoral commission of the Cameroon Football Federation published the list of the six candidates retained for the elections.

On the starting blocks are interim FECAFOOT President Seidou Mbombo Njoya, former Indomitable Lions striker, Samuel Eto’o as well as 1990 World Cup quarter finalist Jules Denis Onana.

Also in the running are media owner and former President of Bamboutos of Mbouda, Justin Tagouh, the President of Dihep Di Nkam, Jean Crépin Nyamsi and the former President of Panthère of Nde, Zacharie Wandja.

The electoral commission of FECAFOOT also rejected two files; those of Emmanuel Maboang Kessack who owes FECAFOOT FCFA 4,462, 750 and Manuel Boyomo who did not have the required endorsements.

After listening to the petitions this weekend, the electoral commission will proceed to send invitations to all the delegates to the General Assembly for the elections scheduled for December 11.

Tags : | |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top