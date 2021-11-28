Cameroon:Six candidates retained for FECAFOOT elections

The race to the top job of the Cameroon Football Federation is now truly on after the electoral commission of the Cameroon Football Federation published the list of the six candidates retained for the elections.

On the starting blocks are interim FECAFOOT President Seidou Mbombo Njoya, former Indomitable Lions striker, Samuel Eto’o as well as 1990 World Cup quarter finalist Jules Denis Onana.

Also in the running are media owner and former President of Bamboutos of Mbouda, Justin Tagouh, the President of Dihep Di Nkam, Jean Crépin Nyamsi and the former President of Panthère of Nde, Zacharie Wandja.

The electoral commission of FECAFOOT also rejected two files; those of Emmanuel Maboang Kessack who owes FECAFOOT FCFA 4,462, 750 and Manuel Boyomo who did not have the required endorsements.

After listening to the petitions this weekend, the electoral commission will proceed to send invitations to all the delegates to the General Assembly for the elections scheduled for December 11.