Cameroon:Six suspected kidnappers arrested in Garoua

Published on 19.05.2021 at 17h59 by JournalduCameroun

At least six persons suspected of carrying out kidnappings in Garoua, North region of Cameroon have been arrested by elements of the National Gendarmerie.

They were arrested during an operation carried out between May 14-17 in the Mayo Hourna sub division.

This operation led to the arrest of six individuals, aged 21, 22, 38, 43, 44 and 46 respectively, identified by victims as kidnappers who demand for ransom.

The operation equally enabled the gendarmes to seize three 12-gauge weapons including 02 self-made, 02 swords, a talisman and a motorcycle with no license plate.

The investigation opened to this effect is going on at the Headquarters of the Garoua I Gendarmerie Company.