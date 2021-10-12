Cameroon:Slovakian cyclist, Lukas Kubis wins Chantal Biya Grand Prix

Lukas Kubis, rider of the Slovakian national cycling has won the yellow jersey of the Chantal Biya Cycling Grand Prix crossing the finish line of the final lap yesterday just on points ahead of Dutch cyclist Slootjes Jordi of the Global Cycling Team, Cameroonian cyclist, Clovis Kamzong Abossolo of SNH Velo Club though they all finished on the same time.

The Slovakian cyclist came from behind to snatch the yellow jersey in a race which had been dominated by Cameroonian cyclist, Artuce Tella of the SNH Vélo Club.

However, Lukas Kubis who had won the second lap between Bafia and Ntui last Thursday stayed alive and picked his moment to strike.

On the penultimate lap between Zoétélé and Meyomessala, the Slovakian crossed the finish line ahead of Artuce Tella as he wrestled the yellow jersey from Artuce Tella.

Another Cameroonian cyclist, Clovis Kamzong Abossolo was still well within his reach in the General classification as the two battled for the yellow jersey in the final lap between Sangmelima and Yaounde (114km).

The Slovakian team started brightly, putting three cyclists on the breakaway as they pulled out Artuce Tella, leaving Lukas Kubis to control Clovis Kamzong Abossolo and Slootjes Jordi.

Lukas Kubis just pipped his two opponents for the yellow jersey by two seconds as he crossed the finish line at the May 20 Boulevard in Yaounde to win the race in his second participation.

On the other hand, Clovis Kamzong Abossolo of the SNH Vélo Club won the blue jersey for the Best Cameroonian in the race.

Honours

Best Cyclist on General Classification (Yellow Jersey) : Lukas Kubis (Slovakia)

Best Cyclist on points (Green Jersey) : Lukas Kubis (Slovakia)

Best Climber (Polker Dot jersey) :Stravers Jari (Netherlands) Global Cycling Team

Best Young Cyclist (White Jersey) : Lukas Kubis (Slovakia), Slovakia National Team

Best Team of the Competition: SNH Vélo Club

Best Cameroonian (Blue Jersey) : Clovis Kamzong Abossolo (SNH Vélo Club)