The Ministry of Social Affairs has taken the commitment to step up support to meet up with the needs of vulnerable persons in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The commitment was taken on Friday, February 5 at the end of a two-day annual conference of its central and devolved services of the Ministry of Social Affairs.

Presided over by the Minister of Social Affairs, Pauline Irène Nguene, the conference had as theme “Contribution of MINAS in the Management of the Socio-economic Impacts of COVID-19 within the Context of the National Development Strategy (SND30)”.

For two days, officials of the Ministry looked at the path covered so far in fighting against the spread of the COVID-19 as well as protecting vulnerable persons from the disease.

Opening the conference last Thursday in Yaounde, the Minister of Social Affairs, Pauline Irène Nguene lauded the efforts by her collaborators in the past year in protecting vulnerable persons against the pandemic which took everyone by surprise. The relocation of some children from the streets of Yaounde, thereby shielding them from the COVID-19 was equally a laudable initiative, Pauline Irène Nguene said.

For 2021, she called on her collaborators and staff to double efforts in order to see through the road map which was adopted during the conference.