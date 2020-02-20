Cameroon:Soldier arrested after killing civilian in Bamenda

A uniform officer is under custody in Bamenda after killing a civilian yesterday morning, Cameroon’s Defence Minister has said.

Joseph Beti Assomo said the soldier shot at the civilian driver in the parking lot of the hospital as he tried to escape from security control.

The driver, Fuh Augustine was stopped by a patrol team of the 501 Air base, but he refused to comply and fled forcing the patrol team to engage on a chase, the Minister said in a statement.

” After a chase on the public highway, the suspect vehicle changed course despite the usual warnings, beefore attempting to hide in the parking lot of the Saint Mary Cathoolic Hospital, precisely where a soldier opened fire, in violation of the rules of engagement,”Joseph Beti Assomo recounted.

“The soldier who fired the shots was immediately arrested and is in the Bamenda gendarmerie company,”he added.

He also insinuated that the vehicle was carrying a certain Fru Romanus who was shot on his left leg two weeks ago on the Mbengwi-Bamenda road resulting to the amputation of his leg.