There have been mass arrests of civilians in Muyuka by soldiers following the brutal killing of a woman by suspected armed separatist fighters in the locality.

Soldiers raided several neighbourhoods in Muyuka on Thursday morning picking up women, children and young men as they continue their search to track down the perpetrators of last Tuesday’s crime.

Sources in Muyuka say, soldiers have been checking identication cards of residents as tension remains in the air following the killing of the lady.

On Wednesday, the Governor of the South West Region, Bernard Okalia Bilai held a crisis meeting with all stakeholders as they all condemned the act. The Governor said investigations will immediately be opened to track down the perpetrators of the crime.