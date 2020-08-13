Politics › security

Happening now

Cameroon:Soldiers carry out mass arrests following brutal killing of woman in Muyuka

Published on 13.08.2020 at 15h30 by JournalduCameroun

Passengers along the Bue-Kumba at a standstill (File photo)

There have been mass arrests of civilians in Muyuka by soldiers following the brutal killing of a woman by suspected armed separatist fighters in the locality.

Soldiers raided several neighbourhoods in Muyuka on Thursday morning picking up women, children and young men as they continue their search to track down the perpetrators of last Tuesday’s crime.

Sources in Muyuka say, soldiers have been checking identication cards of residents as tension remains in the air following the killing of the lady.

On Wednesday, the Governor of the South West Region, Bernard Okalia Bilai held a crisis meeting with all stakeholders as they all condemned the act. The Governor said investigations will immediately be opened to track down the perpetrators of the crime.

 

Tags : | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top