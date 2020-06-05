Cameroon:Soldiers ‘rescue’ daughters of Ambazonia General in Bafut

Politics › security

Published on 05.06.2020 at 18h55 by JournalduCameroun

Two daughters of an armed separatist leader are in  the keeping of Cameroonian forces following a recent raid in Bafut, North West Region of Cameroon.

The girls aged 6 and 20 were rescued during the operation carried out by Colonel Alain Charles Matiang earlier this week.

Colonel Matiang said they had raided the home of the Ambazonia General who escaped leaving behind his daughters.

The two girls recounted they have always wanted to go and meet their sister in Douala but their father always opposed, seizing the National Identification card of the other making it difficult for them to travel.

The two girls have been handed to the North West Regional Delegation of Social Affairs for appropriate care.

The recent raid in Bafut is the second in just one month and saw soldiers recover several items including vehicles, guns, other weapons and amunition.

