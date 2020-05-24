Cameroon:Soldiers return vehicle ‘stolen’ by Ambazonia fighters

The Commander of the Gendarmerie Legion in Bamenda, Colonel Raymond Boum Bisse handed over to the rightful owners, a vehicle that was recovered last month from armed separatist fighters in Bafut.

According to Colonel Boum, the vehicle, a property of the National Civil Engineering Laboratory, Labogenie was seizd by armed men last year around Nkwen. He said the armed men had been using the vehicle for most of their operations such as the transportation of weapons, ammunition, marijuana as those kidnapped around town.

He added that the vehicle was only recovered last month during a military raid on the saddle Hill Ranch in Bafut which led to the destruction of several separatist camps and the neutralization of over a dozen armed men.