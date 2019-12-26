Cameroon:SOWEDA pledges to work for return of IDPs, refugees

The South West Development Authority has pledged to work for the reconstruction of the region.

The commitment was taken recently during SOWEDA’s budgetary session as the structure took pledged to help in the reconstruction of the region hit by the Anglophone crisis.

This budgetary session arrived at FCFA 1,450,000,000 billion for the year 2020 and the areas of action were clearly defined by the body.

“SOWEDA will be at the epicentre of the reconstruction of the SWR .this activity is headed by the Prime Minister,” Herbert Ediage Apande, Board Chair of SOWEDA said.

“We know that homes have been burnt down, farms have been vandalised, rural social structures like markets, health centres, water systems have been vandalised, so we are thinking that the intervention of the State supported by the funding of foreign partners will assist us to help rebuild this social infrastructure, health centres, road, assist Internally Displaced persons. SOWEDA’s mission has always been for the development of the South West Region,’’ he added.

On his part, the Director General of SOWEDA, Dr.Besong Ntui Ogork said they already have a clearly defined plan for 2020 which will focus on helping farmers recover from the losses these past years and getting back to their farming activity.