The specialised COVID-19 specialised care centres in the Littoral Region will go operational in the days ahead, the Governor Samuel Dieudonné Ivaha Diboua has revealed.

The Governor or the Littoral Region, Dieudonné Ivaha Diboua who has freshly recovered from the virus was equally on the field on Tuesday, April 28 to assess the level of preparedness of the sites.

Resuming work after a month out due to the COVID-19, Governor Ivaha Diboua visited all the three centres in charge of COVID-19 patients to assess the level of works.

He made his first stop at the Laquintinie Hospital where he encouraged the medical personnel for the job done before he visited the Yassa Low Cost Housing Centres and the Mbappe Leppe stadium where one of the centres is being erected.

According to statistics from the Regional Delegation of Public Health, the Littoral Region had about 438 cases by Tuesday, April 28, thus the centres were being finalized to host these patients.

At the Yassa Low Cost Housing centre, the Governor was informed it has the capacity to host about 400 patients while the special centre at the Mbappe Leppe stadium is equipped to host close to 200 patients.

“We are satisfied of the works we have seen at these centres. We don’t have any water or electricity problems at these centres and the sites are progressively being equipped. All these gives hope to the patients that they are have not been abandoned but are totally part of us,” Governor Samuel Ivaha Diboua said.

He equally called on the population to stop the stigmatisation of COVID-19 patients and rather focus on respecting the measures put in place by government to prevent the spread of the virus in the regions.

“Yesterday I was a dead man to some people but here I am today standing strong in front of you and I want to tell you we can all stop the spread of this virus if we continue to respect the measure put in place by the government,” he said.

The Governor’s inspection visit came just 24 hours after the building that hosts his office was completely disinfected.

In total, eight specialized centres were created across the country by Prime Ministerial Order to take care of COVID-19 patients in Cameroon.