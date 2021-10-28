In just about two months, Cameroon will be the centre of attraction as the best teams of the continent troop in for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Visitors will equally flood the country during this period to witness the four-week event which holds in a particular context marked by the covid-19.

With a recent rise in cases and deaths witnessed in some parts of the country, the need to take stringent measures to stop the spread is of utmost importance.

To that effect, stakeholders involved in the fight against the pandemic met in Yaounde on Tuesday, October 26 to assess the response strategy against the pandemic and equally seek ways to reinforce the defence mechanism before, during and after the tournament.

Presiding over the meeting, the Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda said the situation remains under control though the virus continues to spread in some parts of the country.

Thus, measures have been taken to reinforce the nationwide vaccination drive which will help protect the population and prevent the spread of the virus.

To the various incident managers and heads of health districts he recommended the intensification of the vaccination exercise even among health workers as well as the continuous respect of the preventive measures put in place by the government.