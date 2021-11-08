Stakeholders involved in the fight against malaria have brainstormed and drawn up a national advocacy plan to better carry out the campaign to fight against malaria.

Strengthening the national dialogue on the fight against malaria, obtaining the commitment of leaders and public and government organizations, strengthening the support of the private sector in the fight against malaria, these are the objectives of the National Strategic Plan for the Fight against Malaria. (PSNLP).

Last week’s meeting, led by Dr Ashu, Permanent Secretary of the National Malaria Control Program (PNLP), consisted of reviewing the concept note, the campaign strategy, and the budget allocated to the launch of the campaign to fight against malaria. To do so, the experts on these issues from public and private administrations, NGOs and United Nations System Agencies (WHO), were put into working groups in order to come up with technical and reliable documents for good advocacy.

Malaria is the cause of more than 4,000 deaths in Cameroon, for 6 million cases, according to WHO estimates. It is caused by parasites transmitted to humans through bites from the female Anopheles. Cameroon is the 11th most affected country in Africa.

The causes are linked, among other things, to insufficient support from the population; to the use of means of prevention; the non-optimal use of LLINs in households; insufficient alignment of Fosa providers with national care guidelines; inadequacies in the management of the input supply chain at the Fosa level and in the community.

To achieve the goal of reducing the morbidity and mortality rate by 60% by 2023, the PSNLP is taking action through prevention; care in the Fosa and in the community with the confirmation of cases by Rapid Diagnostic Test; care in communities with 7,000 multi-skilled CHWs for prevention and care; communication for development; training and research; epidemiological surveillance including at the community level. The launch date of the campaign scheduled for January remains to be confirmed, depending on the agenda of the event’s sponsor.