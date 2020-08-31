Stakeholders involved in the promotion and socio economic reintegration of persons living with disabilities have been urged to work for the protection of the rights of these groups of persons as well as get them involved in the fight against the COVID-19.

The Call was made by the Minister of Social Affairs Pauline Irène Nguene while chairing the 2020 session of the of the National Committee for the Rehabilitation and Socio-economic integration of persons living with disabilities, CONRHA, held on August 26 in Yaounde.

Holding under the theme, “Socio-economic integration, disabled persons as a measure of equal opportunities for a consolidation of living together “, the committee members has as main item on the agenda; a mid-term evaluation of the process of drafting the regulatory texts prescribed by Decree No. 2018/6233 / PM of July 26, 2018 setting the modalities of application of Law No. 2010/002 of April 13, 2010 on the protection and promotion of disabled people, and on the other hand to validate the draft Referential for the Assessment of Impairments and Incapacities of persons with disabilities in Cameroon.

They equally discussed the various ways to facilitate the coordination of the efforts made by the public authorities and private individuals in benefit of people with disabilities, with their participation.

Addressing the members of the Committee, the Minister of Social Affairs said they are meeting in a context marked by the COVID-19 and thus have to take this into consideration when looking at the plight of persons with disabilities as well as better ways of protecting them.

She called on them to look at better ways of strengthening resilience for persons with disabilities but equally make them become major players and actors in the fight against the pandemic because they too deserve to bring their own contribution to the table.