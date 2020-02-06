The National Committee for the Fight against Cancer, CNLCA has pledged to implement a robust screening strategy in rural communities in order to help fight the disease.

The committment was taken by the Permanent Secretary of the Committee to Fight against Cancer, Professor Paul Ndom, on Tuesday, January 4 during celebrations marking the Internatonal Day for Cancer-celebrated under the theme ‘A better diagnosis’.

To that effect, a workshop was organised at the Centre Pasteur in Yaounde bringing together health specialists to seek on better measures to fight cancer in the country.

According to statistics from the World Health Organisation, 15,769 new cases of cancer were diagnosed in Cameroon with 6434 new cases in men and 9335 new cases in women, Professor Paul Ndom said. He added that cancer-related deaths stood at 10,533, amongst them 4505 men and 6028 women.

In a bid to drop these numbers in 2020, the National Committee for the fight against Cancer says it has taken several drastic measures notably reorganising the body to better deploy teams to the field, putting in place a robust strategy and a continuous screeningof new look cancer cases.

As concerns the reorganisation of the National Committee for the Fight against Cancer, Professor Paul Ndom said body ha been structured to enable teams take the fight to other towns, villages and remote areas to ensure they have control over any detected case. He added that the committee will henceforth ensure treatment is effective in the various hospitals.

To him, 2020 will be the first year in the implementation of the new strategic plan for the fight against cancer which was adopted recently and they will ensure mass screening going forward this year.

The celebrations of the International Day for Cancer was also an opportunity for the Director of the Centre Pasteur, Elisabeth Carniel revealed they had acquired a new equipment that will help acelerate the screening of cases patients which used to be a great concern in the past.

« We are delighted because this new equipment brings a nw solution in the screening of cancer cases. We have to be aware that the fight against cancer concerns all of us and we hope the scientific community will intensify collaboration in order to seek better ways of handling the pathology, » Elisabeth Carniel said.

The equipment Benchmark GX a semi autonomisation and minimises human error in diagnosing cancer, she added.

Participants at the celebrations, were drilled on the the various techniques in using the equipment and implications on the various cancer cases.