Cameroon:Stakeholders finetune govt Coronavirus response strategy

Stakeholders, partners and other actors involved in the fight against the COVID-19 have hailed government for the efficient plan put in place to fight against the pandemic.

They hailed the response plan at the end of a three-day consultation meeting organized by the Minister of Public Health to assess and improve the fight against the pandemic.

For three days, the Ministry of Public Health met with health experts, the civil society, Members of Parliament as well as other politicians to seek ways to improve on the strategy.

The discussions started on December 28 at the conference hall of the Ministry of Public Health professional orders, parliamentarians and the civil society and continued in the afternoon with the heads of the central services of the Ministry, the Regional Delegate of the public health for the Center, the DGs of the structures and bodies under supervision, as well as the Directors of second category hospitals.

The evaluation comes at the end of the fifth operational phase as the Minister of Public Health stressed it was necessary to carry out such exercise before moving into the sixth stage.

Most of the common problems outlined during the evaluation meeting were the relaxation and non respect of barrier measures observed in recent weeks.

To this, it was proposed by the various stakeholders that focus should be placed on ensuring that hand washing points are made available at the entrance of every building while teams should continue with the sensitisation of the population on the wearing of face masks and regular washng of hands.

With the resumption of classes today for the second term, heads of various institutions were equally urged to ensure campuses remain safe by ensuring hand washing points are available and equally maintaining social distancing in class and above all ensure the wearing of face masks by the academic community.

The kick off of the African Nations Championship will equally be a challenge to contain with but the Ministry of Public Health assured the various stakeholders involved have taken the appropriate measures.

A big issue raised is that of inadequate as Cameroon prepares to enter the sixth operational phase of the response. However, all the stakeholders agreed the fight against the pandemic remains a joint effort and the population must make an effort to completely stop the spread.