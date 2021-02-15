Stakeholders involved in the fight against the COVID-19 in the North West Region have committed to boost the response strategy in order to avert any risk of a second wave of contaminations.

They took the commitment on Friday, February 12 in Bamenda during a regional advocacy meeting aimed at reinforcing community engagement towards sensitization in order to stop the spread of the virus in the region.

The meeting that took place at the Conference hall of the Fund for Health Promotion brought together administrative and health officials, international organizations as well as community mobilisers and other stakeholders to chart a way forward.

Presided over by the Governor of the North West Region, Adolphe Lele LAfrique, the meeting took the form of an exchange and dialogue among participants to be a dialogue whereby questions and worries nurtured exchanges after the presentations of the situation in the Region was surgically put out in an exposé.

The Governor called on the representatives of UN agencies, other NGOs and CBOs coordinators, the administrative, religious and traditional authorities, media professionals and health related sectors to be the true advocate in the promotion of barrier measures so as to inspire and encourage the vulnerable population who are victims of infodemic through other sources and mainly social media.

All the stakeholders present agreed the region has been up to the task in fighting against the spread of the virus and pledged to further step up efforts especially as the threat of a second wave of contamination looms.

Thus to enable sensitization messages reach the population, especially those in the rural areas, a capacity building seminar for media professionals will be organized in the weeks ahead. The activity that will be coordinated by UNICEF will see the production of content both broadcast and print aimed at sensitizing the population, while other activities have been programmed for various health districts in the days ahead.