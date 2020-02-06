Cameroon:Stanley Enow, Tzy Panchak brace up for Youth Day

Cameroonian artists have been bracing up for the 54 edition of the Youth Day which will be celebrated on Tuesday.

Ace rapper Stannley Enow who will be organising a mega concert at the Canal Olympia in Douala February 11 has been carrying out several activities in the build up to the concert as well as part of youth day activities.

The ‘King Kong’ rapper was a guest of honour at the Lycéee Bepanda in Douala on Tuesday, January 4 as the institution joined the rest of the country to launch activities to celebrate the Bilingualism week.

In addition to his crowd pulling performance at the school, Stanley Enow equally took time out to deliver a talk on drugs in the school milieu. He urged the students to shun all forms of drugs and concentrate on their studies. The artists who sings in both French and English told the students to be perfect ambassadors of Cameroon’s bilingualism because it is the bedrock of our national unity.

On his part, urban music star Tzy Panchak who will equally line up for Stanley Enow’s concert at Canal Olympia, will headline another show on Valentine’s Day in Bonamoussadi, Douala.

The concert baptised the X-cape street show will bring together artists like Skidi Boy, Les Featurists, Blaise B, Winney, Ztra…etc.

As part of activities leading up to the show, Tzy Panchak and his team carried out outreach programs this week by visiting some internally displaced persons in Douala with food items.