Cameroon:Star-tudded line up confirmed for Stanley Enow’s album tour

Cameroonian hit singer Stanley Enow will is bracing up for a mega concert on February 11 at the Canal Olympia in Douala.

The giant concert is part of a tour to promote his latest album Stanley vs Enow released at the end of 2019.

The artists has been bracing up and carrying out several rehearsals in prelude to the concert and meeting other artists to extend invitations for the concert.

Top artists including Petit Pays, Mr Leo, Salatiel, Krotal, Tzy Panchak have all confirmed their presence at the concert while other celebrities like Cyrille Bojiko, Martin Camus Mimb, Laura Dave have equally confirmed to be part of the concert.

Two weeks ago, Stanley Enow released a a top class video remix of his hit song ‘My Way’ which is part of the Stanley vs Enow album.

The February 11 concert is the biggest activity since Stanley Enow held a release party on November 15, 2019 to present the album to some fans, and music analysts.

Stanley vs Enow, the second album of the ‘King Kong’ has fifteen tracks with nine featurings, notably featuring from top artists like Daphne, Fally Ipupa, Ariel Sheney.