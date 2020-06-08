Cameroon:Students of other examination classes return to school

Students of Form Five in the Anglo-saxon sub system of education and Troisième, Première of the Francophone sub system of education returned to school last Thursday, three days after the resumption of schools for examination classes across the country.

In Yaounde, the resumption for these classes was effective as all measures had been put in place by school authorities to welcome this second batch of students.

At the Government Bilingual High School Yaounde, the students were welcomed as early as 7.30am by their various discipline masters at the two main entrances, who gave them the new orientations and measures to follow in order to avoid the spread of the COVID-19.

Like their peers of the Upper Sixth and Terminale, the students proceeded to wash their hands before heading to their new-look classrooms where a maximum of 24 students are allowed.

“We had already taken all the necessary measures to welcome these students so it was not a difficult exercise. The challenge now is to get them up to speed like their peers in the other classes and ensure they understand what is expected of them in terms of respecting the new measures in place in order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19,” the Principal of GBHS Yaounde, Tambe Teddy said.

He added that they had made available enough classrooms to welcome these students as well as drawn up a time table and redeploy teachers to the various classrooms to cope with the new challenges.

The onus now is on both the teachers and students to get up to speed in order to catch up with the remaining work left to do ahead of the end-of-year examinations next month.