Cameroon:Students, pupils brave health, security crisis to begin new school year

Published on 06.09.2021 at 12h58 by JournalduCameroun

Students of Lycee de Biyem Assi on day 2 of back to school October 6,2020(c) copyright Ariane Foguem

Pupils and students across the country effectively hit the road for the start of the 2021/2022 academic year.

The new school year was launched today, September 6 at the Government Bilingual High School, Ntui, in the Mbam and Kim Division, Centre Region of Cameroon by the Minister of Secondary Education, Prof Nalova Lyonga.

Despite the uncerainty that prevailed due to the present health context marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, education authorities still maintained the start of the new school year.

Several schools has thus been adapting to this situation, making available COVID-19 protection kits for students and pupils on campus.

Another challenge facing the effective start of the new school year is the prolonged crisis in the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon where violent scenes have been recorded in the past weeks.

However, the has been a growing effervescence around the resumption of schools in these two regions with stakeholders organising back to school initiatives like the donation of didactic materials to children and IDPs in order to enable them return to school.

 

 

