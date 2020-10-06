Cameroon:Successful GCE candidates begin push for admission

Successful candidates at this year’s General Certificate of Education, GCE exams are wasting no time as they begin seeking admission at the various higher levels of education.

With the results released on Friday, October 2, as schools open their doors today for the 2020-2021 academic year, successful candidates at the Ordinary Level today begin their quest for admission into Lower Sixth.

It is the case with Maxine Tiocheck, a student who was attending the Bass evening school in the Mendong neighbourhood in Yaounde. After her success in seven subjects at the Ordinary Level, she now looks forward for a day school to continue her education in Lower Sixth.

“I want to study A2 (Geography, Economics and History) in high school because this has always been what I have been looking forward to. I was a bit nervous before the release of the results but I am now relieved and will go to the day section of my school on Monday (today) to seek for admission,” she said.

On his part, Pande Gaston, a student who left Bamenda to study in Yaounde, has equally made it in four subjects at the Advanced Level. A student at the Sacred Heart College Mankon, his parent decided to bring him back to Yaounde where he continued school before making it. However, the urge to return to the North West Region still remains and he has in mind to enroll at the University of Bamenda where he intends to read Political Science. However, if his wish is not granted by his parents, Gasto says he will seek admission at the University of Dschang to study the same discipline.