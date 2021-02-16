Politics › security

Cameroon:Suspected Ambazonia fighters kill three soldiers in restive South West Region

Published on 16.02.2021 at 01h35 by JournalduCameroun

(c) copyright

At least three marine forces working with the 21st Bafumar in Ekondo Titi subdivision, Ndian division in the southwest region have been killed.

They were killed on Sunday, February 14 during an ambush laid by suspected Ambazonia  fighters during the attack that was carried out just before midday.

The marines, Kongyuy Peter, Ebot Ayuk and Matelot Lapiomi died on the spot while a fourth marine sustained serious injuries and was immediately rushed to the Military Hospital in Ekondo Titi for treatment.

The attack occured on a weekend which has seen the rise of atrocities from both soldiers and separatist fighters as the crisis in the two English speaking regions of Cameroon continue to escalate.

