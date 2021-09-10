Stakeholders in the education sector in the South West Region, have been much-admired for their commitment and determination in ensuring the running of schools by Governor Bernard Okalia Bilai.

South West Governor was speaking, at the end of a two day working visit to some schools in the region to ascertain the effectiveness of classes on the current academic year. While commending the teachers he challenged the students to be hardworking in order to achieve excellent results at the end of the school year.Governor Okalia Bilai further took time to appeal that, continuous sensitisation be carried out on the importance of education. In a calm and serene atmosphere, the Governor alongside his collaborators made a tour to some Public and Private schools.

Classes in the region effectively took off in some schools on September 6, 2021, given the presence of students, pupils and teachers on the first day of resumption for the 2021-2022 school year. Governor Bernard Okalia Bilai, alongside Fako SDO, Emmanuel Engamba Ledoux, the President of the Regional Executive Council Bakoma Elango Zacheus, the regional Delegates of Basic and Secondary education were on the field to encourage the school children.

On Monday, September 6, the Governor and his entourage made various stops in both public and private schools in Buea and Limbe. Presbyterian Comprehensive College was the first stop after which they moved over to Baptist High School Great Soppo and Government Technical High School Molyko. Over in Limbe they visited Government Bilingual High School Limbe, Saker Baptist College, SONARA School and Government High School Batoke.

On day two of the evaluation tour to inspect the effectiveness of school resumption, Governor Okalia Bilai and his team visited schools in Buea among which, Government School Buea Town, Learning Ladder Primary School, Bilingual Grammar School Molyko, Government Bilingual High School Mutengene, Christ the King College Tiko etc.

While at each stopover, classes were going on unperturbed. Visiting the students taking lessons, the told the students to study hard. On his part, the President of the Regional Assembly, Bakoma Elango Zacheus handed didactic materials to the various principals and Head teachers in order to enhance the teaching and learning process.

To the Governor of the SW Region, the turnout of teachers and learners at the start of the current school year is very impressive compared to last year.

‘‘We are very satisfied today with the attendance.Theturnout is above 80 per cent in general.It is a lot of improvement and I sincerely want to encourage the education community. Stakeholders of different categories must sensitise our children so that they benefit from the various opportunities put in place by the government. Let us allow our children go to school’’, Governor Okalia Bilai said.