Cameroon:Switzerland offers to help solve Anglophone crisis

Switzerland has offered its services to Cameroon to help seek solutions to the crisis in the North West and South West regions of the country.

The crisis was one of the major topics of discussion during an audience granted by the Head of State to the Swiss Ambassador to Cameroon Pietro Lazzeri on Thursday at the Unity Palace.

Cooperation ties between both countries were at the centre of discussion between both men during an audience that lasted close to an hour.

🇨🇲🇨🇭Audience with the Swiss Ambassador to #Cameroon, His Excellency Pietro Lazzeri. We exchanged views on economic relations, immigration, development cooperation, and humanitarian aid.#PaulBiya pic.twitter.com/YhSELna2K9 — President Paul BIYA (@PR_Paul_BIYA) April 4, 2019

“We exchanged views on economic relations, immigration, development cooperation, and humanitarian aid,” the Head of State Paul Biya later tweeted.

The Swiss diplomat told press men after the audience that his country will provide assistance to persons affected by the crisis in the North West and South West regions of Cameroon. Pietro Lazzeri said this move is to acccompany the Cameroonian gobernment and other humanitarian organisations to help victims of th conflict.

As a muluticultural and plurilinguistic country, Switzerland will continue to assist Cameroon through the National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism(NCPBM), Pietro Lazzeri said.

This move started last year with the visit of the Swiss Federal Deelegate in charge of Multiculturalism Nicoletta Mariolini who met with members of the NCPBM.

The members of the Musonge Commission in turn visited Switzerland last yeear to learn best practices on multiculturalism.

Finally, Pietro Lazzeri said his country seeks to help national actors find solutions to the conflict in the troubled regions while respecting the specificities of Cameroon.