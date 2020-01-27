Cameroon:The Guardian Post Launches New Head Office

A new office building for The Guardian Post Newspaper was launched on Friday January 24 in Yaounde.

The state of the art building situated in the Efoulan neighbourhood in Yaounde III, was innaugurated during a ceremony attended by administrative officials, traditional authorities, politicians and a cross section of media men an women.

Opening the new building to the public and the press, the Publisher of the lone English-language daily, Ngah Christian siad, it is a new step and challenge in the paper’s existence which calls for efforts to be doubled to keep up to standards with its demanding readers.

Recounting the history of the paper which he created back in, Ngah Christian said it is not only a milestone in the life of The Guardian Post but also to the Cameroon media family which he said deserves better.

The Publisher used the opportunity to reveal the paper would go ‘completely daily’ in the days ahead publishing even on Saturdays and Sundays in a bid to satisfy the expectations of its readers.

The representative of the Mayor of Yaounde III lauded the Publisher of The Guardian Post for choosing the municipality lto implant the new structure.

The contstruction of the new building in the municipality has led to the rehabilitation of the secondary road leading to the head office has spurred economic activities around the area, the Secretary General of the Yaounde III Council said, adding The Guardian Posts will equally create more jobs to youth in the area.

Praises were equally showered on the publisher by dignitories present, notably a group of traditional rulers from the North West Region who presented a surprised gift to Christian Ngah, urging him to keep breaking new grounds.

Built on a surface area of close to 800 square metres, the new head office of the paper comprises amongst others, a well-equiped news and conference room, offices upstairs and a printing press downstairs.