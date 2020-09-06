Life › Human interest

Cameroon:Thousands rendered homeless after landslide in Lebialem

Published on 06.09.2020 at 22h43 by JournalduCameroun

Close to ten thousand persons have been rendered homeless in Menji, Lebialem division in the South West Region after landslide that swept across villages following heay rainfalls.

According ot the Mayor of Menji, Nkemasong Nicasuis Anumveh, the heavy rains that  fell in Menji between August 20 and 21 swept away several houses in three Fondoms rendering villagers homeless.

According to the Mayor, close to 10.000 persons have been displaced in three Fondoms, notably Essoh Attah, Njoagwi and Fontem.

He said the displaced population now need basic items to survive as the seek help from neighbouring villages as the landslide swept across houses, water catchment, and farmlands. The Mayor added that the council has already set up a commission to relocate the displaced persons.

 

