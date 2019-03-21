Cameroon:Three arrested as Vehicle of kidnapped Anglophone minister impounded

Security forces have arrested at least three persons in Bamenda as the search of the abducted former Secretary of State in Charge of Penitentiary Affairs continues.

Emmanuel Ngafesson was kidnapped on Tuesday evening at his Ntabessi residence in Bamenda by unidentified armed men and taken away alongside his vehicle.

On Thursday morning security officers reportedly intercepted the vehicle at the Commercial Avenue in Bamenda but the driver of the vehicle succeeded to escape while three other occupants were apprehended and taken in for questioning, sources said.. The vehicle was equally taken away by security forces.

For the moment, the search continues to rescue the former Minister.