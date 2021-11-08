Cameroon:Three arrested for Mamfe cathedral burglary

At least three persons suspected of breaking into the Mamfe Cathedral have been arrested by forces of law and order.

They were arrested on October 28 by elements of the Mungo North Gendarmerie Company during an operation carried out in Melong.

The suspects aged 26, 29 and 30 were found in possession of valuables presumably carted away in a catholic church, worth 04 million CFA F.

Investigations carried out by the Mungo North Gendarmerie Company reveal the suspects allegedly broke into the Mamfe cathedral on 06 June 2021.

According to the Company Commander, they broke into the banquet hall of the cathedral, around 08:30 p.m. and stripped their victims of several valuables, killong two of them.

They reportedly fled to Mouanguel, a village in Melong sub division after the act.

They were thus arrested on their way to Melong to sell the valuables for 02 million CFA F. The suspects were presented to the press on Thursday, 04 November 2021 and referred for hearing at the Douala Military Court to face the law.