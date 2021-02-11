Cameroon:Three drug dealers arrested in Douala

Three persons suspected of drug trafficking have been arrested by elements of the Mobile Intervention Unit in Douala, Bonanjo.

Two of the three suspects were arrested after forces of law and order got tips of their activities. Several kilograms of cannabis in their possession was seized and after hours of interrogation, they finally revealed the identity of the brain behind the activity, Nguemdjo Eli, who was also arrested.

Further interrogations revealed the man has been involved in the business for several years though he said he uses it for medicinal purposes rather than smoking.

They were all presented to the press on Tuesday, February 9 and will be placed in pre trial detention while further investigations continue.