Cameroon:Three suspected bandits presented to press

It was a Valentine’s Day to forget for the Three men who were presented to the pressa the Judicial Police Headquarters at Elig Essono.

Security forces accuse the three men of carrying out over a dozen burglaries in Yaounde, Obala, and Douala before they were finally nabbed.

‘They had as main targets money withdrawal kiosks, microfinances and other financial institutions, as well as wealthy individuals,’ Police Commissioner Amadou Babanguida said.

The police opened investigations after one of their victims filed a complaint at the JudicialPolice which led to the arrest of one member of the gang, Babanguida said.

He added that the first suspect was arrested at an inn in the Messamendongo neighbourhood in Yaounde in possession of two pistols as well as other weapons and amunition.

After interrogation and continuous investigations, the second suspect was arrested days later in Odza and the third was picked up in Douala following a special mission to the economic capital.

Tow other suspects belonging to the gang are still on the run as security forces continue investigations to track them down.