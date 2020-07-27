Life › Human interest

Happening now

Cameroon:Tibor Nagy condemns killing of humanitarian worker in Anglophone region

Published on 27.07.2020 at 17h33 by JournalduCameroun

The US Assistant Secretary of State in charge of African Affairs, Tibor Nagy has condemned the killing of a humanitarian worker in Lebialem, South West Region of Cameroon.

The humanitarian worker of Doctors Without Borders was killed over two weeks ago by suspected separatist fighters as violence on aid workers continue to increase in the Anglophone regions.

We strongly condemn the murder of a @MSF_WestAfrica-supported health worker and kidnappings in Lebialem in SW Cameroon. Humanitarian actors are neutral and must be allowed to offer life-saving support to those affected by conflict. Let civilians live in peace and #StopTheViolence, “Tibor Nagy tweeted.

Violence on aid workers in the restive Anglophone regions have been on the rise as international organisations continue to call for restraint on both sides of the war.

