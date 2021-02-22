A toll-free number has been put at the disposal of users to denounce malpractices at hospitals and health centres, the Minister of Public Health Dr Malachie Manaouda has announced.

In a release signed on February 15, the Minister of Public Health said the number is available on a daily basis between 8-18h and has called on patients and users to denounce malpractices such as corruption, bribery or harassment.

Health workers can equally use the number to denounce abuses from patients notably harassments, verbal or physical assaults. Some of these issues have been noticed at health centres especially with the outbreak of the COVID-19 where some family members have harassed health workers over the mortal remains of their family member(s).